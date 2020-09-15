Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday said a special force will be constituted in the state on the basis of orders of the Allahabad High Court, which will conduct searches and arrest people without any warrants. Also Read - 'UP Govt Stubborn Like Child, Can Frame me Again,' Says Dr Kafeel Khan Upon His Release From Mathura Jail at Midnight

According to the notification, an officer can detain a person and search his property if they have a reason to believe that a crime has been committed. The UP government also said that courts will not take note of the actions of officers and other employees of the force without its permission.

What is UPSSF?

The Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force or UPSSF is a new security force formed by the state government and will be tasked to protect courts, airports, administrative buildings, metros, banks, among other government offices.

The government plans to launch it within the next three months.

Briefing reporters, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said, “The state government has given orders for the constitution of a special security force. A roadmap in this regard has been sought from the UP DGP.”

“This is a dream project of the UP chief minister. The basis of this force is an order of the High Court, which had ordered that there should be a specialised force for civil courts. In all, there will be 9,919 personnel in the force,” he added.

The headquarters of the UPSSF will be in Lucknow and an ADG-level officer will head the force. The state government would spend Rs 1,747.06 crore on the constitution of five battalions. The force is being constituted on the lines of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Why the need?

On December 18, 2019, the Allahabad High Court had pulled up the Uttar Pradesh government over a shootout at a Bijnor courtroom.

Three assailants had on December 17, 2019, opened fire in the court of the Bijnor chief judicial magistrate, killing a murder accused and injuring three others — two policemen and a court employee.

The Muzaffarnagar court had witnessed a similar incident in 2015 when an armed man entered the courtroom masquerading as a lawyer and shot dead Vicky Tyagi, an alleged gangster.

Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh Bar Council, Darvesh Kumari Yadav, 36, was shot dead by a colleague in her chamber on the civil court premises in Agra on June 13, 2019.

The Allahabad High Court then directed the constitution of a special force. A two-judge HC bench had said that most incompetent police personnel are being posted at the courts, adding that it will seek the deployment of central forces if the state government is not up to the task

(With PTI inputs)