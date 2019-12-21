Thiruvananthapuram: Seems it’s a bad week for Shashi Tharoor. After being trolled for posting a distorted map of India, more trouble mounted for the Congress MP after an arrest warrant was issued against him by a local court in Thiruvananthapuram in a case alleging that he insulted the Hindu Nair women of Kerala in one of his books.

Neither Tharoor nor his lawyer was present, after which the arrest warrant was issued against him.

Kerala: A Trivandrum Court has issued an arrest warrant for Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in connection with a case filed against him for allegedly defaming Hindu women in one of his books. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/DHrA3tTgiK — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2019

Notably, the book being talked about is ‘The Great Indian Novel’, which was first published in 1989, however, the excerpts from the book made waves during the recent Lok Sabha election campaign.

In the book, Tharoor mentioned that there was a time when men of the Hindu Nair community would know that their wives were free to receive them only if another man’s slippers were not seen outside the door.

A distinguished author, Tharoor has many books to his credit, some of which include ‘Why I Am A Hindu’, ‘The Paradoxical Prime Minister’ and ‘Inglorious Empire’.

On December 18, Tharoor was named among 23 writers for the Sahitya Akademi Award 2019 for his book ‘An Era of Darkness: The British Empire in India’.