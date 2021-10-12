New Delhi: 40-year-old Pakistani national Mohammad Ashraf, who was earlier in the day arrested from East Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar area, stayed in Delhi to create fake documentation. After his arrest, Delhi Police’s Special Cell said the fake documents have been recovered from him which he had used for fake identity.Also Read - Major Terror Attack Averted: Pakistani Terrorist Arrested From Delhi's Laxmi Nagar, AK-47 Recovered

As per a report by India Today, Uzaib Ahmed who is a resident of the Shastri Nagar address, said Ashraf had visited them about 14-15 years back and stayed in their place for four months. Also Read - Delhi Police Tightens Security Across National Capital In View of Festive Season, Intensifies Patrolling

Giving further details, he said that Ashraf during the stay befriended Uzaib’s father, Nasim Ahmed, who had rented out the accommodation for him. According to Uzaib, the arrested terrorist had sought help from his father to register a ration card in his name against his address. He also added that Ashraf had used these documents to create a fake identity. Also Read - Delhi Police on High Alert After Receiving Input on Terror Attack During Festive Season

It must be noted that Ashraf has been remanded to 14-day police custody and the remand order was given by chief metropolitan magistrate Pankaj Sharma at the Patiala House Court.

However, the Delhi Police is interrogating Ashraf to know if he was activated from across the border on a special operation. Moreover, it has been learnt that apart from changing locations in the national capital, he had visited Kashmir multiple times.

Ashraf came to India via Bangladesh and had been staying in the country for 10 years after obtaining Indian identity cards through forged documents, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwaha told PTI.

He was posing as a ‘maulana’ (religious preacher) and was arrested on Monday night, the DCP said. Ashraf was recruited by the Pakistani spy agency ISI directly after he completed his schooling and was trained for six months, he added.

Saying that Ashraf had changed five-six locations in a span of 10 years, police added that he never stayed at any specific location for long and to acquire documents, he also got married to a woman.

At his instance, an AK-47 and several other arms and ammunition have been recovered. Ashraf has been arrested under relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosives Act and Arms Act, the police said.