New Delhi: After Article 370 was abrogated to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, the security has been heightened across the country especially at Airports.

The private airlines AirAsia has released advisory asking commuters to arrive at the airports early and plan the commute accordingly citing delay in security clearance.

“Due to heightened security measures, please anticipate delays in security clearance. We advise to plan your commute and arrive early at the airport to avoid any inconvenience,” read the release.

Meanwhile, Indian intelligence agencies have directed all airports to increase security.

Similar directions have been given to airstrips, airforce stations, flying schools, aviation training institute and helipads.

Some special instructions have also been given for Independence day, August 15.

The security officials of airports have been directed to keep an eye on microlite aircraft, paragliders, unmanned aerial systems, drones, power hang gliders and hot air balloons.

Sale of visitor’s pass has also been prohibited from August 10 to August 20.