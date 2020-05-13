New Delhi: At a time when the death toll due to COVID-19 went up to 2,415 and the number of cases climbed to 74,281, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said all need to learn the art of living with Corona. Urging all to follow guidelines, he hoped that the beauty parlour, salon and malls will open soon. Also Read - Rs 3 Lakh Crore Collateral-free Loans Will Boost Liquidity, Empower MSMEs, Says PM Modi

"We need to learn the art of living with Corona. Mask is mandatory, maintain more than 1-metre distance, use sanitiser every time entering into house or office. I'm expecting that it (beauty parlour/salon/malls) will open early but, need to follow guidelines," Gadkari said.

Talking about the economic package announced by PM Modi and FM Sitharaman, Gadkari said that the present turnover in village industries is Rs 88,000 crore at present but it needs to grow up to Rs 5 Lakh crore within next two years.

“Presently we have a turnover of Rs 88,000 crore – of village industries. Now we have a target to make it Rs 5 Lakh crore within 2 years. This can be helpful for khadi industries. We will increase the export,” Gadkari, who is also the Minister of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, said.

He said that this ministry needs to develop khadi and village industry because it is giving maximum employment in the backward area. “Because of this lot of order is going to the village industries, khadi industries which is going to create more employment potential,” he added.

He said that it will be a great achievement for the rural labour, those who are particularly working in the area of tribal, rural and agriculture sector. “So this is going to give a good boost to village industries,” Gadkari said.