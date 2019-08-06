New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday announced abrogation of Article 370 of the constitution (which guarantees special status to Jammu and Kashmir) and bifurcated the state into two Union territories – J&K and Ladakh.

Soon after the announcement, a Constitution (application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order 2019 by the President of India was published in the Gazette of India. While some lauded the government and favoured its move, some called it ‘betrayal of trust’ and against the people of Kashmir.

Lets take a look at how Modi government’s decision will have a impact on Kashmir and Kashmiris:

No special status: J&K has lost its special status after the revocation of Article 370.

So far Jammu and Kashmir had its own Constitution, and the laws passed by Indian government were not applicable to the state unless the State government gives its concurrence. But with the revocation of Article 370, the Centre has now right to introduce any policy in the state without state legislature’s approval. Except defence, communications and foreign affairs, the Valley had rights to take decisions on all matters but now those special powers have been snatched.

Reservation for Minorities (Hindus And Sikhs): With the latest move, minorities living in J&K would get 16 per cent reservation in government jobs, education, depending on the decisions taken by the newly formed state legislature.

RTI Now Applicable: The Right to Information Act would also become applicable to the state with the revocation of Article 370. The RTI is act of the Parliament of India to provide for setting out the practical regime of the right to information for citizens and replaces the erstwhile Freedom of information Act, 2002.

No Separate Flag: With the revocation of Article 370, J&K will no longer have it separate flag. The tricolour will be the only national flag for the entire country.

Property/ Land in Kashmir: People from anywhere in India be able to buy property and permanently settle in the state.

Article 360 Applicable in J&K: Article 360 that allows the Centre to declare financial emergency in any state will now apply to Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier, the move would require “war or an external act of aggression”.

Single Citizenship: Earlier, J&K residents enjoyed dual citizenship but from now they would have just single citizenship like every other citizen of India.