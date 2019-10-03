New Delhi: After almost two months — since security forces were deployed in the Valley ahead of the abrogation of Article 370 — all schools in the Kashmir Valley are set to open today. The colleges, on the other hand, will be reopened by Thursday. The Valley is in lockdown since there are no communication channels open, apart from landlines at select areas only. The administration attempted to reopen schools last week as well. But according to reports, as no mobile network in working, parents are scared to send their kids to schools.

Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan, had instructed no tuition fee or bus fee will be charged from the students for the months of August and September.

Meanwhile, several pleas have been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the abrogation of Article 370. A five-judge Constitution bench comprising NV Ramana, SK Kaul, R Subhash Reddy, BR Gavai and Surya Kant, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, was set up to hear the Kashmir-related pleas. But now a three-judge bench headed by Justice Ramana is hearing the pleas.

Several political parties including the National Conference (NC), the Sajjad Lone-led J&K Peoples Conference and CPI (M) leader Mohd Yousuf Tarigami have filed pleas in this regard in the top court. The government has admitted that 144 minors have been detained since August 5, and children as young as 9 and 11 years old are on that list. But they have not been illegally detained. They have been detained for stone pelting, rioting, causing damage to public and private property and they have been kept in observation homes, the government said.