New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday did not take too kindly to Jammu & Kashmir National Conference leader Hasnain Masoodi’s comment on BJP founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, Masoodi had said, “Aap kehte hain ki nahi ji, hamne kab kaha tha…aap kehte hain ki ye temoprary tha,temporary tha, aap Gopalaswami Ayyangar ki taqreer(speech) padhiye. Mookerji (Syama Prasad Mookerji) ke aashirwaad se (Article) 370 bana (You deny your statement, you also mention how this was meant to be a temporary measure…read the statement of Gopalaswami Ayyangar. This (Article) 370 came about with the blessings of Syama Prasad Mookerjee).”

Reacting sharply to the attack, Rajnath Singh said, “Since the member (Hasnain Masoodi) of the House has said Dr Syama Prasad Mookerji ne hi (Article) 370 ka prastav laya tha. Either the member should present a factual reference or he must apologise to the House.

Meanwhile, Mookerjee’s nephew and a former chief justice of the Bombay High Court, Chittatosh Mookerjee, has welcomed the Centre’s move. Speaking to media earlier in the day, he said, “Today is a historic moment for us. It is a fulfilment of my uncle’s desire.”

The retired chief justice had added, “It is unfortunate that his death still remains a mystery for us because Jawaharlal Nehru refused to conduct an inquiry after his death.”

He was referring to the mysterious circumstances under which the party founder died at Srinagar Jail in 1953. He was imprisoned for allegedly violating prohibitory orders of the then state government of Sheikh Abdullah.

Another nephew of Mookerjee, Janatosh Mookerjee, said, “We believe that it (BJP founder’s death) was not a natural death. Sheikh Abdullah and Nehru conspired against him. We strongly believe that he was killed.”