New Delhi: A day after the Centre bifurcated the state of J&K into two Union Territories, Ladakh BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on Tuesday blamed Article 370 for poor development of the region.

Speaking in Lok Sabha during a discussion on the J&K Reorganisation Bill, Namgyal said, “The people sitting here in the Opposition do not know what Ladakh is, for seven decades these leaders did not accept us, side-stepped and called Ladakh a piece of land where no grass grows. Do these people know the culture, language, geographical and climatic conditions of Ladakh?”

Hinting at the National Conference and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Namgyal said that Article 370 benefited only two families in J&K. “Members of the two families are still intoxicated and think that Kashmir is their father’s property.”

He also added that the bifurcation may lead to loss of employment for many but it would benefit most of the populace.

Top party leadership hailed the young legislator for his speech. Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the young MP coherently presents the aspirations of Ladakhi people. “My young friend, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal who is @MPLadakh delivered an outstanding speech in the Lok Sabha while discussing key bills on J&K. He coherently presents the aspirations of our sisters and brothers from Ladakh. It is a must hear!” the PM tweeted.

Home Minister Amit Shah also called Namgyal’s speech an “excellent” one, a “speech full of facts that reflects the aspirations of our brothers and sister from the Ladakh region.”

Later, the Lok Sabha passed the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019 tabled by the NDA. The bill to bifurcate the state into two Union Territories had already been passed with a two-thirds majority in Rajya Sabha.