New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch a mega awareness drive to reach out to the masses to explain to them the government’s August 5 decision to revoke article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, thereby scrapping its special status and further bifurcating it into two separate union territories (UTs) of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The campaign, which will be called the Jan Jagran Abhiyan, will be organised in two phases, between September 1-30.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in the national capital, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that generation after generation of party leaders have been of the view that Article 370 is against the unity of the country. He further said the Centre’s decision to revoke the same was ‘historic.’

He added that more than 85 schemes and projects will be implemented in the Valley and that the entire country is with the government.

The Union Minister then announced the launch of the Jan Jagran Abhiyan, through which, he said that the party will reach out to intellectuals and masses to further this ‘national spirit.’

The party has formed a committee to carry out this campaign. It comprises, besides Pradhan, his colleagues in the government like Gajendra Shekhawat, Prahlad Joshi and Jitendra Singh.

Chaired by the party’s working president JP Nadda, the panel also includes former Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and young MPs Jamyang Tsering Namgyal and Tejaswi Surya. It also includes several other senior leaders of the saffron party.

Shekhawat, the Jal Shakti Minister, also addressed the press conference and said that as part of this campaign, leaders of the party will go to 35 major cities and 370 tier-1 and tier-2 cities to educate the people about the government’s decision. Union Home Minister and national president Amit Shah, too, may address some of these meetings.

Revocation of Article 370 was one of the major reasons behind the party increasing its membership by 3.8 crore to 14.78 crore in its recently concluded membership drive.