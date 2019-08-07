New Delhi: The Bahujan Samaj Party’s (BSP) decision to support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the abrogation of special status through Article 370 has created confusion among the Dalit leaders regarding political posturing.

Senior Dalit leader Dr Udit Raj, who joined Congress after snubbed by the BJP during ticket distribution of Lok Sabha elections said that the BSP has never taken to the streets to fight for the rights for Dalits and neither has the party raised its voice against the ruling party in Parliament.

“By supporting the scrapping of Article 370, the BSP has proved that its interests are limited to Mayawati and her family,” said Dr Raj.

BSP’s national coordinator and Mayawati’s nephew Akash Anand said that the BJP’s resolution was a case of ‘India first’ and called Raj as a selfish person who left BJP only when the ticket was denied to him.

“You were in the BJP for several years and left the party only when ticket was denied to you. Selfish Udit Raj.” said Anand.

“We supported the government on issues of national interest and our decision is also in the interests of Dalits because they will now be entitled to the benefits of reservation in Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

BSP President Mayawati had tweeted in support of BJP’s decision saying that the demand for removal of Article 370 and 35A special status for Jammu and Kashmir was very long and it was needed for the purpose of implementing the ‘social, economic and political justice’ motive of the Constitution across the country.

Similarly, with the declaration of Leh-Ladakh of Jammu and Kashmir as a separate Union Territory, the very old demand of the people of the Buddhist community is now complete, which is also welcomed by the BSP. With this, the Buddhist followers of Baba Saheb, Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar are particularly happy throughout the country,” she said.

