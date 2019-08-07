Chennai: In Tamil Nadu for the unveiling of a bronze statue of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday slammed the Centre for the revocation of Article 370 and said that the Government had failed to hear the voices of the people of J&K.

After the unveiling ceremony on the occasion of the first death anniversary of Karunanidhi, Mamata was joined by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin, and Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy in addressing a public meeting.

Interestingly, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah was also one of the invitees, but he could not make it. He had alleged a day ago that he was under house arrest, a charge that Home Minister Amit Shah strongly refuted.

“National Conference Party leader Farooq Abdullah was supposed to share the dais with us here. However, he could not and the nation is concerned. Any party can take any decision. But, before taking a call, they should consult concerned people who will be impacted by the decision. If the Union Government wants to take a decision on Tamil Nadu, it should ask TN people first. Likewise, they should have heard the Kashmiris before withdrawing the special status,” Mamata said.

“Although I am an Indian citizen, I have my own language, my own state and culture. So why should we allow others to determine our identity?” she asked.

Stalin hit back at those who had allegedly called the DMK anti-national for objecting to the Centre’s decision of scrapping Article 370. “Since we are objecting to the Union government’s decision on the Kashmir issue, people are questioning our patriotism…It is unnecessary to question our faith and patriotism towards India. DMK does not need to take lessons about patriotism from anyone,” he said.

Puducherry’s CM Narayanasamy pointed out that running an elected government is harder in a Union Territory. “While we are demanding statehood for Puducherry, the Centre has cancelled the statehood of J&K. We have been facing several issues due to the Lieutenant Governor. It is hard for a UT to implement public welfare schemes. Now, J&K will face these troubles since Article 370 has been withdrawn,” he said.