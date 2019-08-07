New Delhi: The Congress has convened a meeting of all its All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretaries, PCC chiefs, CLP leaders and state in-charges on August 9, Friday, to discuss the abrogation of Article 370.

The meeting has been called by AICC General Secretary In-charge (Organisation) KC Venugopal. The meeting comes in the wake of an obvious rift within the party over the Centre’s decision to revoke Article 370 which pertained to the special status to J&K.

It must be noted that J&K has now been bifurcated into Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Within the Congress, leaders have been speaking in different voices over the Centre’s move on revoking powers of Article 370 and J&K bifurcation. So it was time the Congress sat its leaders down and came up with one stand on the issue.

Party’s Rajya Sabha MP and chief whip Bhubaneshwar Kalita resigned from the House on Monday, opposing the party’s stand. “I was asked by the party to issue a whip but this is against the mood of the nation. The party as it is on its way towards destruction and I can’t be a contributor to it,” he said in a letter.

Another senior leader Janardan Dwivedi said a “historic mistake” has been corrected by the Government. He said it is a matter of national satisfaction that a “mistake” made at the time of independence has been corrected. Though he did clarify that it was his personal opinion.

Later, Jyotiraditya Scindia took to Twitter and said, “I support the move on Jammu&Kashmir & Ladakh and its full integration into Union of India. Would have been better if constitutional process had been followed. No questions could have been raised then. Nevertheless, this is in our country’s interest and I support this.”

Party’s national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill also expressed his support for removal of Article 370 but said such a move should be made in accordance with provisions and methodology provided by the Constitution of India. He also, like Dwivedi, added that it was his personal point of view.

Former MP Deepender S Hooda said he was always of the view that Article 370 was not justified in the 21st century and must be removed. “It (Scrapping of Article 370) is good for the unity of the nation as well as the people of Jammu and Kashmir, who are an integral part of India. But it is the responsibility of the government to ensure an atmosphere of peace and trust while implementing its decisions,” he had said.