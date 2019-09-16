New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to ensure that normal life is restored in Jammu and Kashmir and also, to keep in mind the national safety and security while doing so.

“We direct Jammu and Kashmir to make every endeavour to make sure normal life returns,” said a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

“Restoration will be on selective basis keeping in mind national interests,” the court told the Centre.

Presenting its case, the Centre told the top court that restrictions have been lifted in over 88 per cent police stations in Kashmir division.

“TV channels like Doordarshan and others private ones, FM networks are working,” the Centre told the court.

The Centre added, “Media passes are given for access to restricted areas and journalists are given access to phones and Internet. All Kashmir-based newspapers are running and the government has been offering all kinds of assistance.”

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer said as the so-called shutdown is in the valley itself, then it can be dealt by the Jammu and Kasmir High Court.

Further, the top court asked the Union Of India and Jammu & Kashmir Government to file an affidavit in the case. The matter was fixed for further hearing on September 30.