New Delhi: Indian diplomat and First Secretary in the Permanent Mission of India in Geneva Mini Devi Kumam on Friday lambasted Pakistan for ‘misrepresenting facts’ over Kashmir issue.

Exercising the ‘Right of Reply’ by India against the statements made by Pakistan at 42nd UNHRC session, the Indian diplomat asserted, “We will advise Pakistan to accept the reality that Article 370 is entirely an internal matter of India. All Pakistan’s hysterical statements with false, fabricated narratives are not going to change this fact.”

“It’s not surprising that Pakistan continues its blatant misrepresentation of facts and false narratives. We will advise Pakistan to look into its own cases of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings which are in millions, particularly in Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Sindh”, she said.

Rejecting Pakistan minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s claims of human rights violations, Mini Devi Kumam stated, “History has witnessed that the people of Jammu and Kashmir as citizens of India, have repeatedly reposed their faith in Indian democracy by actively participating in free and fair elections held at all levels”.

On September 10, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, while addressing the 42nd session of the UN Human Rights Council had said that UNHRC must not remain “indifferent” to the situation in Kashmir after India revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, saying it is the repository of the world’s conscience on human rights.

“Today, I have knocked on the doors of the Human Rights Council, the repository of the world’s conscience on human rights, to seek justice and respect for the people of Kashmir. We must not allow this august body to be embarrassed on the world stage. As a founding member of this Council, Pakistan feels morally and ethically bound to prevent this from occurring,” he said, adding that in order to do so the body should not remain indifferent to the situation that was unfolding.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who addressed a public gathering in Muzaffarabad, warned India that he will take a stand for Kashmiris like never done before.

“I want to warn India that extremism will rise as the people in Kashmir will stand up against oppression. When people are fed up, then they decide that it is better to die than being subjected to disgrace,” Khan said at the rally in the capital city of Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

Notably, the tension between India and Pakistan has been simmering ever since the Narendra Modi-led government had announced abroagtion of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories– J&K, Ladakh.