Article 370 Gone Forever, People Of Kashmir Free To Choose Their Destiny: PM Modi On SC Verdict

PM Modi had hailed the Supreme Court's decision to uphold the abrogation of Article 370 and said that it is a resounding declaration of hope, progress and unity for people of Jammu and Kashmir.

File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that Article 370 has gone forever and people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are free to shape their destinies with their own hands for the first time.

In an interview with India Today, the Prime Minister also said that everything he has done as a BJP worker, Chief Minister and Prime Minister, he has always put the nation first.

He said the Centre has adopted a multi-pronged approach in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and the region is on the path of ensuring sustainable peace, stability and prosperity.

“With Article 370 gone forever, the people of J-K and Ladakh, for the first time, are free to shape their destinies with their own hands,” he said, answering a query on the Supreme Court judgement on Article 370.

“The Government has adopted a multi-pronged approach with a focus on security, development, investment in infrastructure and human capital and complete re-engineering of government processes through reforms. We are absolutely on the path of ensuring sustainable peace, stability and prosperity for the people of the region by improving their living standards, promoting economic growth and generating employment opportunities,” he said.

The Supreme Court earlier this month upheld the Union Government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

PM Modi had hailed the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the abrogation of Article 370 and said that it is a resounding declaration of hope, progress and unity for our sisters and brothers in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

“Today’s Supreme Court verdict on the abrogation of Article 370 is historic and constitutionally upholds the decision taken by the Parliament of India on 5th August 2019; it is a resounding declaration of hope, progress and unity for our sisters and brothers in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. The Court, in its profound wisdom, has fortified the very essence of unity that we, as Indians, hold dear and cherish above all else,” he had said in a post on ‘X’

A five-judge Constitution bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, and Surya Kant delivered the verdict on petitions challenging the government’s move to abrogate Article 370.

The apex court said that it has held that Article 370 was a temporary provision.

“The proclamation of Maharaja stated that the Constitution of India will supersede. With this, the para of Instrument of Accession ceases to exist… Article 370 was an interim arrangement due to war conditions in the State. Textual reading also indicates that Article 370 is a temporary provision,” the Court said.

It said that every decision taken by the Centre on behalf of a State can’t be subject to a legal challenge and it will lead to the administration of the State to a standstill.

The central government, in August 2019, announced the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir granted under Article 370 and split the region into two union territories. The Supreme Court, in its verdict, said that assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir should be held by September next year.

(Only the headline has been reworked by India.Com staff. Copy comes from an agency feed)

(Only the headline has been reworked by India.Com staff. Copy comes from an agency feed)