New Delhi: Over three months after inter-Kashmir train services were suspended owing to security reasons ahead of the abrogation of Artice 370, rail services between Srinagar and Banihal resumed on Sunday.

On Saturday, trial services were conducted. The trial runs, through the restive south Kashmir, were done after a thorough safety audit of the section, a railway official told PTI. Now trains will ply between 10 am and 3 pm.

Train services in the valley were suspended on August 3.

Train service resumes on Srinagar to Banihal track pic.twitter.com/GO2THEzs87 — Basit Zargar (باسط) (@basiitzargar) November 17, 2019

The situation, meanwhile, is limping back to normalcy in Kashmir and the annual examinations of students in the middle classes began on Saturday. The examinations were scheduled to start from Monday, but the first two papers were postponed due to heavy snowfall across the valley, reported PTI.

Pre-paid mobile phones and all internet services continue to remain suspended.

Shopkeepers at major markets across the valley have been opening early and then closing after the noon.

Most of the top-level and second-rung separatist politicians have been taken into preventive custody while mainstream leaders, including two former chief ministers — Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti — have been either detained or placed under house arrest.

The government has detained former chief minister and sitting Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah under the controversial Public Safety Act, a law enacted by his father and National Conference founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah in 1978 when he was the chief minister.

(With Agency Inputs)