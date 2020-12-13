New Delhi/Srinagar: Addressing a rally in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district on Saturday ahead of the sixth phase of the DDC election, Union Minister of State (MoS) Anurag Thakur said that Article 370 is gone forever and is never coming back. Also Read - Farooq Abdullah Can Go To Pakistan And Implement Article 370 There: Sanjay Raut

Anurag Thakur’s statement comes despite former J&K Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti repeatedly saying that they would bring back Article 370. Also Read - Don't Presume What SC Will Decide on Article 370...: Omar Abdullah Takes Dig at Ravi Shankar Prasad For 'Won't Restore' Remark

“Farooq Abdullah says he will seek China’s help. Mehbooba Mufti says she will take the help of Pakistan, the country that gave us terrorism,” Thakur said. Also Read - They Have Failed on All Fronts, Now Asking Votes in The Name of Article 370: Mufti's Scathing Attack on PM Modi

“They say they will bring back Article 370, but I say Article 370 is gone forever and will never come back,” Thakur said at the rally.

The Minister of State added that voting for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would ensure education, employment and development in the union territory.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji will bring education, employment and development in Jammu and Kashmir. New IIMs and railway connectivity has been brought by Modi ji. The budget for the next five years will be made by the DDC representatives chosen by you. This strength has been given to you by Modi ji,” he said.

He further said, “DDC members will make decisions about schools, electricity, and other development works. The people here want peace and harmony, freedom from the Abdullah-Mehbooba government.”

(With ANI inputs)