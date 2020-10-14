New Delhi: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah along with his father and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah met PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, who was released yesterday after spending more than a year in detention. Also Read - Scrapping of Article 370 Undemocratic, Will Fight For Reversal of Decision, Says Mehbooba Mufti in First Message Post Release

Mufti, the Abdullah duo and many others were taken under detention on the night before August 5 last year, before the Centre scrapped Article 370 in the Parliament, removing the erstwhile state's special status and bifurcating it into two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.

While Farooq and Omar Abdullah were released earlier this year, Mehbooba, 60, who was initially put under preventive custody, was later booked under the stringent PSA on February 6, was shifted to her official residence on April 7 after it was declared a subsidiary jail by the authorities.

“My father and I called on Mehbooba Mufti Sahiba this afternoon to enquire about her well-being after her release from detention. She has kindly accepted Farooq Sb’s invitation to join a meeting of the Gupkar Declaration signatories tomorrow afternoon,” Omar Abdullah tweeted with a picture of the three leaders having a conversation at the PDP chief’s residence.

My father & I called on @MehboobaMufti Sahiba this afternoon to enquire about her well-being after her release from detention. She has kindly accepted Farooq Sb’s invitation to join a meeting of the Gupkar Declaration signatories tomorrow afternoon. pic.twitter.com/MR9IQPFW2T — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 14, 2020

The National Conference leader further clarified to reporters that they had political agenda behind the meeting.

Moments after being released last evening, Mufti had shared a video on Twitter vowing to the people to continue her struggle for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. She called the August 5 decision a “daylight robbery” and called for a resolution to bring back normalcy in the union territory.

“We all have to pledge that we will take back what was snatched illegally, undemocratically and unconstitutionally on August 5 last year. We will also have to work for the resolution of the Kashmir issue for which thousands of people have laid down their lives,” she said in the 83-second audio message.

She also voiced her demand that all those who have been put under detention in different jails across the country must be released.

After being released from fourteen long months of illegal detention, a small message for my people. pic.twitter.com/gIfrf82Thw — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 13, 2020

The PDP chief is also expected to deliver a press briefing on October 16.

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday revoked Public Safety Act (PSA) charges against Mufti under which she was detained in Kashmir for over last one year. The Home Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Secretariat in a letter said that it had revoked the detention with immediate effect “in the exercise of powers conferred under Section 19 (1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act 1978”. Mehbooba Mufti was released thereafter.