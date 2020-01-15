New Delhi: Lauding the Centre’s decision of abrogating Article 370 which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, Army Chief General MM Naravane said that the move has disrupted the proxy war that was going on in the Valley. Without naming Pakistan, the Army chief said, “Article 370 abrogation has disrupted proxy war by our western neighbour.”

Internally, the move will help in the integration of Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of India, the Army chief said delivering his address on Army Day.

“We have zero-tolerance towards terrorism. We have many options to counter those who promote terrorism, will not hesitate to use them,” he said adding that forces are ready for all kind of situation.

Earlier, the Army Chief had said that the Army will take ‘appropriate action’ on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) if orders to that effect are given to it by the government.

“There is a parliamentary resolution that the entire Jammu and Kashmir is part of India. If Parliament wants it, then, that area (PoK) also should belong to us. When we get orders to that effect, we’ll take appropriate action,” the Army chief said.

India celebrated the 72nd Army Day on January 15, 2020, commemorating the occasion of Lt Gen KM Carriappa taking over as commander-in-chief of the Indian Army in 1949 from General Francis Butcher, the last British commander-in-chief of India.