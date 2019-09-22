New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for ‘politicising Article 370’. While addressing a rally in Mumbai, Shah mocked Gandhi saying,”Rahul Baba you have come into politics now, but three generations of BJP have given their life for Kashmir, for abrogation of Article 370. It’s not a political matter for us,it’s part of our goal to keep Bharat maa undivided”.

Shah, also targeted Pandit Nehru and reiterated that country’s first Prime Minister’s mistakes led to the Kashmir conflict.

“The issue of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) wouldn’t have been there had the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru not announced an untimely ceasefire in 1947, when the Army was strongly fighting against Pakistani infiltrators in J&K”, said Shah.

However, he congratulated PM Modi for his ‘bravery and grit’ in abrogating Article 370. “I congratulate Prime Minsiter Modi’s bravery and grit. He removed Article 370 and 35A in the very first session of the Parliament as soon as we formed the govt for the second time with 305 seats”, asserted Shah.

The Home Minister also exuded confidence that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would register landslide victory in Maharashtra.

Assembly polls in Maharashtra will take place on October 21 and the results will be declared on October 24.