New Delhi: His speech on the revocation of Article 370 seemed to have riled even UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday so Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury later sought to clarify his stand.

Speaking to ANI later, he asked, “Since 1948, Kashmir has been under monitoring mechanism of the United Nations. So, in the wake of bifurcation of J&K state, what should be the stand and status of our country?”

On its part, India had, on Monday itself, briefed the current members of the UN Security Council –five permanent members and 10 non-permanent members – hours after revoking the special status granted to Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution.

#WATCH Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress: In this parliament in 1994, we adopted a resolution that Pakistan occupied Kashmir has to be restored. It has to be brought into the ambit of our country. Now once J&K has been bifurcated, what shall be the status of PoK? pic.twitter.com/AckFD8WmbH — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019

In the know of that development, Chowdhury said he had sought an explanation from the government. He said the government has insisted that J&K is an internal matter. But, he added, “Kashmir has always been under the attention of the international forum. If Kashmir issue is so easy, why should this government yesterday address the embassy people of various countries? I simply sought clarification from the government.”

He also spoke about Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and said, “In this Parliament in 1994, we adopted a resolution that Pakistan occupied Kashmir has to be restored. It has to be brought into the ambit of our country. Now once J&K has been bifurcated, what shall be the status of PoK?”

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the body was following with concern the tense situation in the India-Pakistan region and urges all parties to exercise restraint, his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

“We are following with concern the tense situation in the region… We urge all parties to exercise restraint,” Dujarric said at the daily press briefing, adding that the UN is also aware of reports of restrictions in Kashmir in India.

The Centre on Monday revoked Article 370 which gave special status to J&K. Rajya Sabha approved the resolution abrogating Article 370 for J&K and a bill to bifurcate the state into two Union Territories i.e; J&K and Ladakh.