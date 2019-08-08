New Delhi: Tension between India and Pakistan threatened to escalate on Thursday as the latter announced it was suspending the bi-weekly Samjhauta train service connecting the two countries. (Also read: US Removes Travel Restrictions on Pak Diplomats)

Pakistan’s railway minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said the service will remain suspended indefinitely. According to reports, Rasheed said at a press conference in Islamabad that the bogies of the Samjhauta Express will now be used for passengers travelling on the occasion of Eid. “Till I am Railways minister, Samjhauta Express train service will not operate,” he reportedly said.

The minister’s announcement came while passengers were waiting at the Lahore station to board the train for India. Citing security concerns, the train was stopped at the Wagah border. Eventually, an Indian crew had to escort it to Attari on the Indian side. It had 117 passengers, including 48 Pakistanis, on board.

Sources in the Ministry of External Affairs in Delhi were quoted by a leading portal as saying that there would be no suspension of the train services from the Indian side. Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar also claimed the train had not been suspended. “Pakistan authorities have raised some concerns with regards to security for crew and guard of the Samjhauta Express. We have told them that the situation is normal on this side,” he said.

Explaining how the train carries passengers, Kumar told the portal that the train from both Lahore and Delhi goes to Attari where Delhi-bound passengers coming from Lahore get on to an Indian train. Likewise, Lahore-bound passengers board the Pakistani train that goes back to Wagah and then on to Lahore. On Thursday, the Samjhauta Express from Lahore did not reach Attari but remained at Wagah on the Pakistan side.

The suspension of the train service came soon after India had urged Pakistan to review its decision to downgrade diplomatic relations with the country. On Wednesday, Pakistan had expelled the Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad, Ajay Bisaria, and suspended bilateral trade in response to India’s decision to scrap Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu-Kashmir. Pakistan also said it would not be sending its High Commissioner-designate to India.

Media in the neighbouring country also reported that Indian films will also not be allowed to be screened. Geo English quoted Pakistan PM’s Special Assistant on I&B Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan as saying, “No Indian movie to be screened in Pakistani cinemas.”

Earlier in the day, Pakistan also announced partial closure of its airspace citing operational reasons. An Air India official claimed that the closure was a routine one and did not have any significant impact as alternate routes have been made available and the busiest sector for transit that passes above Karachi is still open. “One air corridor has been closed (in Pakistani airspace), requiring a maximum of 12 minutes diversion. It will not affect us (much),” PTI quoted Air India spokesperson as saying.

However, Pakistan also said it was ready to review its decision against India, including the downgrading of diplomatic ties, if New Delhi agreed to reconsider its actions on Kashmir, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Thursday.

“Are they (India) ready to review their decisions? If they do, we can also review our decisions. Review will be on both sides. That is what Simla (agreement) says,” Qureshi told reporters.