Article 370: PM Modi Says Supreme Court Verdict Strengthened Spirit Of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’

PM Modi said that Articles 370 and 35A deprived people in the erstwhile state of rights enjoyed by fellow citizens across the country.

PM Modi stated further that the region was subjected to the "worst form of violence and instability" over the last seven decades.

New Delhi: A day after the Supreme Court ruling on Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the verdict from the apex court has strengthened the spirit of ‘ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’. He said that the Articles 370 and 35A deprived people in the erstwhile state of rights enjoyed by fellow citizens across the country.

Expressing his thoughts in a blog post, Prime Minister Modi wrote,” On 11th December, the Honourable Supreme Court of India delivered a historic judgment on the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35(A). Through its judgment, the Court has upheld the sovereignty and integrity of India, something that is cherished by every Indian. The Supreme Court rightly observed that the decision taken on 5th August 2019 was done with the purpose of enhancing constitutional integration and not disintegration.”

The Supreme Court verdict yesterday on Articles 370 and 35 (A) has enhanced constitutional integration. It has also strengthened the bond of togetherness among the people of India. Penned a few thoughts on the issue.https://t.co/M8x68Y4KnO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2023

“The court has also recognised the fact that Article 370 was not permanent in nature. Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh’s breathtaking landscapes, serene valleys, and majestic mountains have captivated the hearts of poets, artists and adventurers for generations. It is a place where the sublime meets the extraordinary, where the Himalayas reach for the sky, and where the pristine waters of its lakes and rivers mirror the heavens,” he noted in his post.

PM Modi stated further that the region was subjected to the “worst form of violence and instability” over the last seven decades.

“Unfortunately, due to centuries of colonisation, most notably economic and mental subjugation, we became a confused society of sorts. Rather than taking a clear position on very basic things, we allowed duality, leading to confusion. Sadly, Jammu and Kashmir became a big victim of such a mindset,” PM Modi wrote.

Pointing out that at the time of independence, the country had the choice of making a “fresh start for national integration”, PM Modi stated further, “Instead, we decided to continue with the confused society approach even if it meant ignoring the long-term national interests.”

He also recalled the vital roles played by saffron ideologue and Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for the region.

“Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee held an important portfolio in the Nehru Cabinet and could have remained in government for a long time. Yet, he quit the Cabinet over the Kashmir issue and preferred the tough road ahead, even if it meant paying with his life. His efforts and sacrifice led to crores of Indians becoming emotionally attached with the Kashmir issue. Years later, Atal Ji, at a public meeting in Srinagar gave the powerful message of ‘Insaniyat’, ‘Jamhooriyat’ and ‘Kashmiriyat’, which has also always been a source of great inspiration,” Prime Minister Modi noted further in his post.

Accusing previous governments at the Centre of ‘betrayal’ done to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, he added, “It was also my strong desire to do whatever I can to remove this blot, this injustice done to the people. I have always wanted to work to alleviate the suffering of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

“In very basic words- Articles 370 and 35 (A) were like major obstacles. It seemed like an unbreakable wall and the sufferers were the poor and downtrodden. Articles 370 and 35(A) ensured that the people of Jammu and Kashmir never got the rights and development that the rest of their fellow Indians got. Due to these Articles, a distance was created between people belonging to the same nation,” he said.

“Due to this distance, many people from our nation who wanted to work to solve the problems of Jammu and Kashmir were unable to do so even if they clearly felt the pain of the people there,” Prime Minister Modi added.

He said he understood the ‘complexities of the situation’ in the region when he was a BJP karyakarta (worker).

“As a Karyakarta who has seen the issue closely over the last several decades, I had a nuanced understanding of the specifics and the complexities of the issue. Yet, I was crystal clear about one thing- that the people of Jammu and Kashmir want development and they want to contribute to the development of India based on their strengths and skills. They also want a better quality of life for their children, a life free from violence and uncertainty,” PM Modi noted in his blog post.

He added that a decision was made that ministers in his government would hold frequent interactions with the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“These frequent visits also played a crucial role in building goodwill in Jammu and Kashmir. From May 2014 to March 2019, over 150 ministerial visits took place. This is a record in itself. The special package of 2015 was a significant step in addressing the developmental needs of Jammu and Kashmir. It contained initiatives for infrastructure development, job creation, tourism promotion and support to the handicraft industry,” PM Modi wrote.

“We harnessed the power of sports in Jammu and Kashmir, recognising its potential to ignite the dreams of the youth. Through sporting initiatives, we witnessed the transformational impact of athletic pursuits on their aspirations and futures. Sporting venues were upgraded, training programmes were organised and coaches were made available. One of the most unique things was to encourage the setting of local football clubs. The results were outstanding,” he added.

