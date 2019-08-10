New Delhi: Outgoing Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday cited some reports and claimed that situation is worsening in Jammu and Kashmir after the revocation of Article 370 of Indian constitution (Which grants special status to J&K). Speaking to reporters, Gandhi said that they had to cut short their CWC meeting (on choosing the party president) as ‘some reports have come, that things in the Valley were going very wrong’.

He claimed,”There are reports of violence, so we stopped our deliberation and we had our presentation on what was going on in Jammu and Kashmir.”

“Now it is very important that the Government of India and the Prime Minister make it very clear and transparent on what exactly is happening in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh,” he demanded.

Earlier in the day, J&K DGP Dilbag Singh on Saturday said that the Valley was limping back to normalcy as prohibitory orders were lifted from ten districts in Jammu. “10 districts in Jammu are free of any restrictions. Only 5 towns in Jammu have some form of restriction on them…those will be removes gradually as well,”a leading portal quoted Dilbag Singh as saying.

The Central government had slammed a media report that claimed there was a protest by 10,000 people in Srinagar on Friday when restrictions were eased. The Union Home Ministry said the news report ‘originally published by Reuters and which appeared in the Dawn claims there was a protest involving 10,000 people in Srinagar’

“This is completely fabricated and incorrect. There have been a few stray protests in Srinagar/Baramulla, and none involved a crowd of more than 20 people,” the Home Ministry said in a tweet.

Yesterday, the J&K administration had eased restriction in movement of civilians and allowed them to offer Friday prayers in local mosques.