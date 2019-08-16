New Delhi: The Imran Khan government, having already banned Indian films from releasing in Pakistan, has now launched a crackdown on the sale of Indian movie CDs and airing of ads of India-made products.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to Pakistan Prime Minister on Information, said, “We have banned Indian advertisements and launched a crackdown on CD shops to confiscate Indian movies.”

As a part of the crackdown, the Interior Ministry raided several shops in the capital and confiscated CDs of Indian films.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority has barred airing of advertisements of India-made products. In a letter to all its radio and television licensees, it reminded them that it had banned permission for airing Indian channels and content under orders of the Supreme Court in October 2018.

The letter further accused the electronic media of violating the said directive and said that showing Indian celebrities on Pakistani TV “further aggravates miseries of Pakistanis who are perturbed over Indian atrocities in Kashmir”.

Indian films have always found a huge market in Pakistan, with Salman Khan’s films, in particular, drawing massive crowds. Recently, singer Mika Singh was banned by Indian film bodies for performing in Karachi at a time when tensions between the two countries are only escalating by the day.

This latest move by Pakistan comes amid escalating tensions with India over latter’s revoking of Article 370 of its Constitution, thus scrapping special status of the state of Jammu & Kashmir and splitting the state into two union territories (UTs) of Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s announcement of the move, on August 5, came after days of massive Central troop deployment in the Valley.