New Delhi: Within hours of the revocation of the contentious Article 370 pertaining to the special status of J&K, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday issued an order to Chief Secretaries and Director Generals of Police (DGPs) of all state/UTs and Commissioner of Police, Delhi, that immediate instructions may be issued to security forces and law enforcement agencies in all states to put them on maximum alert. (Also read: ‘Betrayal of Trust,’ Says Former CMs Omar, Mehbooba)

The ministry has also requested to take special care to ensure the safety and security of residents of J&K, especially the students in various parts of the country.

Officials said the ministry has directed all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Central security agencies to take “necessary precautions” and step up protection of their premises and movements by issuing specific advisories.

“An advisory for remaining on a high alert mode has been issued to all the security forces across the country, especially for their units based in Jammu and Kashmir,” a senior official told media.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) alert is based on general inputs analysed after any important event. The latest directive comes in the wake of the government abolishing Article 370 that gives special status on Jammu and Kashmir and also in view of the upcoming Independence Day celebrations.

Meanwhile, NSA Ajit Doval is expected to visit Kashmir Valley today along with other senior security officials to review the situation on the ground. NSA Doval had earlier visited Srinagar in last week of July before the implementation of the decision to revoke Article 370.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had moved a resolution in the Rajya Sabha stating that Article 370, which allowed J&K to have its own Constitution, will no longer be applicable.

Shah also moved a bill proposing bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories _ Jammu and Kashmir division and Ladakh.