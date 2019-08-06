New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sister association Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has hailed the Centre’s decision on abrogating the special status on Jammu and Kashmir by scrapping Article 370 and Article 35A on Monday.

Welcoming the decision whole-heartedly, Indresh Kumar of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) of RSS said, ” Today’s government has done a Himalayan task. It is a big achievement of the country’s unity. Because the then Nehru government took the Kashmir issue to the United Nations, this issue was escalated. It was a big mistake of Pandit Nehru and Congress.”

Further, warning Pakistan against opposing the decision, he added, “Even the UN will not oppose it. UN justice will also support India in this. Pakistan agar koi uchal-khood karta hai, toh usko Pakistan occupied J&K se apne claim ko wapas lena hoga (If Pakistan creates a big deal out of this, then they will be bound to take back their claim on Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir).”

The RSS on Monday had welcomed the decision calling it “brave” and “necessary for the interest of the country”.

The BJP government had, on Monday, got the approval for the abrogation of Article 370 as well as the termination of Article 35A which gave the state a special status. However, while the Central government gained a majority in the Parliament, its ally JDU staged a walkout in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday opposing the decision.

On the other hand, what came as a surprise was that several Congress leaders showed support for the Centre’s decision.