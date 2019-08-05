New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday proposed a resolution to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir and said the state will be split into two Union Territories: Jammu and Kashmir with an Assembly and Ladakh without one.

Making a historic announcement in the Rajya Sabha that triggered bedlam, Shah said: “I am presenting the resolution to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir except the first clause 370 (1).”

Here is how political leaders across the country reacted after the government proposed a resolution to remove Article 370

Sushma Swaraj, BJP: A bold and historic decision. We salute our Great India – one India.

Subramanian Swamy, BJP: So I am proved right. To abolish Art 370 we do not need a Constitutional Amendment. Amit Shah has however informed Parliament by way of a Resolution what President today has already notified. Art 370 died today. Collaterally so Art 35 A.

Ram Madhav, BJP: What a glorious day. Finally, d martyrdom of thousands starting with Dr Shyam Prasad Mukharjee for compete for the integration of J&K into Indian Union is being honoured and d seven-decade-old demand of d entire nation being realised in front of our eyes; in our lifetime. Ever imagined?

Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress: A border state, which is culturally, geographically, historically and politically different was bound together by Article 370. Drunk in power and to get votes, BJP govt scrapped 3-4 things. They’ve cut off head of the country. Political parties will fight and stand with J&K.

Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena: Aaj Jammu & Kashmir liya hai. Kal Balochistan, PoK lenge. Mujhe vishwaas hai desh ke PM akhand Hindustan ka sapna poora karenge.

Navaneethakrishnan, AIADMK : Amma is well known for upholding sovereignty and integrity. So AIADMK party supports the two resolutions, Reorganisation Bill and the Reservation Bill. “Amma is well known for upholding sovereignty and integrity. So AIADMK party supports the two resolutions, Reorganisation Bill & the Reservation Bill,” he added.

KC Tyagi, JD(U): Our chief Nitish Kumar is carrying forward the tradition of JP Narayan, Ram Manohar Lohia & George Fernandes. So our party is not supporting the Bill moved in the Rajya Sabha today. We have different thinking. We want that Article 370 should not be revoked.

Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, BJP MP from Ladakh: I welcome the Bill on behalf of everyone in Ladakh. People there wanted the region to be a Union Territory. People in Ladakh wanted that the region be freed from the dominance & discrimination of Kashmir, that is happening today.

Satish Chandra Mishra, BSP MP: Our party gives complete support. We want that the Bill be passed. Our party is not expressing any opposition to Article 370 Bill & the other Bill.

Sharad Pawar, NCP: I think Govt of India should have taken them (leaders of the valley) into confidence which unfortunately the govt didn’t do. And then they should have taken the decision (to revoke 370).

MDMK leader Vaiko: You have played with the sentiments of people of Kashmir. When additional army personnel were deployed there, I was worried. Kashmir should not become Kosovo, East Timor and South Sudan. I am opposing this Bill (Article 370). This is a day of shame, shame, shame…this is murder of democracy. “You have played with the sentiments of people of Kashmir. When additional army personnel were deployed there, I was worried. Kashmir should not become Kosovo, East Timor and South Sudan,” he stated.

Arun Jaitely: The government’s decision in relation to Article 370 is a monumental decision towards National integration. A historical wrong has been undone today. Article 35A came through the back door without following the procedure under Article 368 of the Constitution of India. It had to go. My compliments to the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and the Home Minister Shri Amit Shah for correcting a historical blunder.

Mehbooba Mufti: What did J&K get for acceding to India? Another partition along communal lines? Our special status isn’t a gift bestowed upon us. It’s a right guaranteed by the same parliament. A contract entered into by J&K leadership and India. Today the very same contract has been violated.

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP: We support the government on its decisions on J&K. We hope this will bring peace and development in the state.