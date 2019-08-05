New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the scrapping of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir on Monday in Rajya Sabha. Soon after the announcement, a Constitution (application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order 2019 by the President of India was published in the Gazette of India.

The provisions of special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 have been scrapped, giving the union of India powers to redraw the boundaries. The state of Jammu and Kashmir has been bifurcated into two union territories—Jammu and Kashmir with Legislature and Ladakh without Legislature.

Speaking in Rajya Sabha, Amit Shah called it a historic moment as the Article 370 was a hindrance for growth of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. It never let J&K unite with India and people lived in poverty because of the special status, Shah responded to the charges ‘of not respecting the Constitution’ levelled by senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.

The nation wants to know why the article continued for so many years as it hampered the growth and kept the people in abject poverty, the union home minister asked Azad during the heated discussion in the Upper House.

What it means for common people?

1. Now, any Indian can buy a property in the region

2. People from other parts of country can settle there

3. All can apply for government jobs in the region

4. The state legislature would function on the lines of other Union territory like Puducherry and Delhi

5. Daughters of Jammu and Kashmir won’t lose inheritance rights even if they marry outside the region.

During the discussion, Satish Chandra Mishra, BSP MP in Rajya Sabha, said, “Our party gives complete support. We want that the Bill be passed. Our party is not expressing any opposition to Article 370 Bill & the other Bill.”

“Today marks the darkest day in Indian democracy. Decision of J&K leadership to reject 2 nation theory in 1947 & align with India has backfired. Unilateral decision of GOI to scrap Article 370 is illegal & unconstitutional which will make India an occupational force in J&K. It will have catastrophic consequences for the subcontinent. GOIs intentions are clear. They want the territory of J&K by terrorising it’s people. India has failed Kashmir in keeping its promises, ” Former BJP ally and ex-chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti tweeted after the announcement was made in Rajya Sabha.