Srinagar: Hours after the contentious Article 370 was revoked, senior Opposition leaders in J&K were detained. The list includes former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah, Farooq Abdullah and Shah Faesal, Yousuf Tarigami and Usman Majid.

These leaders had been under house arrest since the eve of the Centre’s decision to revoke the special status to J&K. PDP chief Mehbooba has reportedly been shifted to a guest house in Srinagar from her residence where she was under house arrest. People’s Conference chairman and former BJP ally, Sajjad Lone, along with Imran Ansari were also taken into custody later on Monday.

Along with diluting Article 370, the government also decided to bifurcate the state into two Union territories – Jammu and Kashmir with a legislature and Ladakh without one. A statutory resolution on Article 370 and the state reorganisation bill were passed by the Rajya Sabha this evening, and will be put to vote in the Lok Sabha tomorrow.

Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu Monday removed two PDP MPs Monday after they attempted to tear the Constitution. Union Home Minister Amit Shah Monday announced that the government has scrapped the special status granted to the state of Jammu and Kashmir by modifying Article 370 of the Constitution.

In the national capital, PDP MP M M Fayaz tore his kurta and then along with Nazir Ahmad Laway tore copies of the Constitution, prompting the Rajya Sabha chairman to order that they be removed.

“The Constitution is supreme. Nobody can do it,” Naidu said as he named the two members.

Naidu added, “Tearing the Constitution in the House, shouting against India, will not be allowed. I will not just name (members) but also take action.”

While Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad condemned the MPs’ act, he accused the BJP of murdering the Constitution. “We stand by the Constitution of India. But today BJP has murdered constitution,” he said.

The two PDP MPs later protested in Parliament premises, with black armbands tied to their arms and wrists.

Interestingly, Prasanna Acharya, MP of BJP ally BJD, called it a black day for Parliament. “I condemn this. My party and I unequivocally condemn this,” he had said.