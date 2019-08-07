Srinagar: A day after the Parliament okayed the Government’s decision to revoke Article 370 that gave special status to J&K, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Wednesday visited the Valley to review the security situation and interact with people.

Doval visited Shopian which is a hotbed of militancy and was ground zero during Burhan Wani agitation. The region is now normal and peaceful, reported ANI.

He also directed the officials to ensure supply of essential food items and provision of emergency assistance on a priority basis. The NSA also met security personnel in Shopian in presence of DGP Dilbag Singh.

#WATCH Jammu and Kashmir: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval interacts with locals in Shopian, has lunch with them. pic.twitter.com/zPBNW1ZX9k — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019

Reports say Doval met senior officials in Srinagar to review the ground situation. He reportedly directed the officials to ensure that common people do not face any hardships in the wake of the recent development pertaining to the state.

Governor Satya Pal Malik also met Doval and they reportedly discussed the security situation. On Tuesday, Home Minister Amit Shah had announced the abrogation Article 370. By evening, Lok Sabha had also okayed it.

Local politicians in J&K have been under house arrest and Central forces deployed there. Section 144 has been imposed and schools, colleges have remained shut to avoid any untoward incident. Educational institutions will remain closed on Thursday as well whereas all government offices and banks to resume services. Restrictions imposed under Section 144 will continue till further orders.