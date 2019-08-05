New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the nation to explain his government’s decision to revoke Article 370 once Parliament gives its approval later this week, said a report on Monday.

According to a leading daily, as Home Minister Amit Shah walked into Parliament, cameras caught a paper in his hand which was marked ‘Top Secret’. It said that the document had ‘address to the nation’ listed for August 7 under a section.

The document reportedly also mentioned speaking to the Governor of the J&K and Chief Ministers of various states. Home Secretary’s visit to the Valley and beefing up security in several states also reportedly found a mention on the document.

Shah introduced a proposal in Rajya Sabha revoking Article 370, that accords special status to J&K, and dividing the state into two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.

Earlier, the Centre’s move to scrap Article 370 was met with resistance from the Opposition parties. Two PDP MPs, Nazir Ahmad Laway and Mir Mohammad Fayaz, had to be removed from the House.

Meanwhile, on the same day, Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in Rajya Sabha. With the passing of the bill, the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) of the population in the Union Territory will be entitled to 10 per cent quota.

All the residents of the Union Territory with an income below Rs 8 lakh per annum would benefit from this 10 per cent quota. “People should get the benefit of it. I don’t think anybody would oppose it. We are bringing the bill with good intentions,” a BJP leader had said prior to the introduction of the bill in the Upper House of the Parliament.