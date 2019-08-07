New Delhi: A day after Parliament okayed the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Bill which revokes Article 370, the Raj Bhavan said that the overall situation in the “besieged” state remained “satisfactory in all manners”.

In a statement, it said that people were seen in markets buying their daily provisions while emergency services in hospitals were functioning with electricity and water supply, too, running satisfactorily.

The statement comes after Governor Satyapal Malik directed Deputy Commissioners of respective districts to depute their staff to visit the people and address their issues swiftly.

Some reports, however, said that over 100 people have been arrested, including political leaders and activists, as they were considered a threat to peace and tranquillity in Kashmir, said PTI. The Valley also witnessed stray incidents of stone-pelting.

There has been apprehension over the ground situation in J&K in the aftermath of the Narendra Modi government’s decision to revoke Article 370.

The Valley, meanwhile, continues to remain cut off from the rest of the country under the watchful eyes of over 30,000 Central troops. Their sudden deployment, in July-end, had triggered speculations that “something big” was on the cards.

On Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah revealed in the Rajya Sabha that the Government was doing away with Article 370. President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday announced abrogation of the same after a resolution to this effect was passed by the Lok Sabha as well.

Also announced by the Home Minister on Monday was a bifurcation of Jammu & Kashmir into Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh. The J&K Reorganization Bill 2019, too, has been passed by the Parliament.

Abrogation of Article 370 had been a long-standing demand over its “special status” provision, which made laws applicable in rest of India, inapplicable in the state.