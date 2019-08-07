New Delhi: As the debate on the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir resumed for the joint session in the National Assembly in Islamabad on Wednesday, Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhary has demanded that diplomatic relations with India be terminated.

Putting across his demand in the joint Parliament session, the Science and Technology Minister said, “I request the Foreign Minister that when India is not interested in talking to us then why is their envoy still here? We should cut diplomatic ties with them. What is the use of their envoy being here and our envoy being there?”

Declaring the possibility of a war-like situation, he further stated that it should not be conceived by India that Pakistan is escaping a fight. “If a fight breaks out, every child of this country (Pakistan) will stand by the army’s side,” he added.

Chaudhary’s reaction came as a result of the scrapping of Article 370 and Article 35A of the Indian Constitution that made Jammu and Kashmir a Union Territory ending the special status of the state.

Chaudhary also slammed Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria saying that he was a good person, but he represented a “fascist regime”.

The Pakistan minister had earlier stated that Islamabad was likely to approach the International Court of justice in regards to the resolution.

According to reports from Pakistan media, the National Security Committee (NSC), in the second such session within a week, is also deliberating on sealing the Wagah border as well as ending all trade and cultural ties with New Delhi.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Tuesday, had said that there will be Pulwama-like attacks as a consequence to the revocation which can lead to a war-like situation between the two neighbour countries.

“I can already predict this will happen. They will attempt to place the blame on us again. They may strike us again, and we will strike back,” the Pak PM had said in the Parliament.