Article 370: SC Says Restoration Of J&K’s Statehood Soon, PM Modi Calls Verdict Historic | 10 Points

The Supreme Court has affirmed the Central Government’s decision to revoke Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir and to establish the Union Territory of Ladakh, separating it from the former state.

New Delhi: The Constitution bench of the Supreme Court on Monday pronounced its verdict on the petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories. The five-judge bench upheld Central Government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 of the constitution which gave special status to J&K, stating that every decision taken by the Centre on behalf of a State can’t be subject to a legal challenge. The bench also directed the Election Commission to hold elections in Jammu and Kashmir by September 30, 2024; Restoration of statehood shall take place as soon as possible.

A five-judge bench included Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, and Surya Kant delivered the verdict.

Here Are 10 Major Points That The Supreme Court Stated In Its Verdict:

1) The Supreme Court has affirmed the Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370, asserting that J&K has no internal sovereignty distinct from other states. Chief Justice Chandrachud stated, “All provisions of the Indian Constitution can be applied to J-K… We hold the exercise of presidential power to issue constitutional order abrogating Article 370 of the Constitution as valid.”

2) The five-judge bench of the apex court has also upheld the government’s decision to create the union territory of Ladakh from the former state of Jammu & Kashmir.

3) The CJI-led bench has mandated that assembly elections be conducted in the union territory of Jammu & Kashmir by September 30 next year, and it has directed the restoration of J&K’s statehood at the earliest.

4) Chief Justice DY Chandrachud noted that Article 370 was an interim arrangement due to war conditions in the erstwhile state. He emphasized that Jammu & Kashmir had become an integral part of India, evident from Articles 1 and 370. Justice SK Kaul concurred with the CJI’s judgment, stating that Article 370 was meant to gradually bring the former state of J&K on par with other Indian states.

5) CJI DY Chandrachud also asserted that the principle of consultation was not required to be followed during the exercise of presidential power.

6) Chief Justice Chandrachud remarked in his judgment that every decision of the central government made on behalf of the states cannot be subject to a legal challenge, as it can lead to the administration of the state coming to a standstill.

7) “The proclamation of the Maharaja stated that the Constitution of India will supersede. With this, the paragraph of the Instrument of Accession ceases to exist….Article 370 was an interim arrangement due to war conditions in the State. Textual reading also indicates that Article 370 is a temporary provision,” the Court declared.

8) The Supreme Court bench convened at 10:56 am to deliver three separate yet concurring judgments. Justices Kaul and Khanna wrote their judgments independently. The Supreme Court had earlier reserved its judgment on September 5.

9) Even before the Supreme Court could deliver the final verdict on the batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president and former CM of Jammu & Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti was placed under house arrest. Journalists weren’t allowed to gather near National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and Vice-President Omar Abdullah’s residence at Gupkar Road.

10) Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and the local administration have refuted the charges by PDP and NCP that their top leaders have been placed under house arrest. Clarifying its stance via a post on X (formerly Twitter), Srinagar Police wrote, “No person has been put under house arrest,” Srinagar Police said in a post on X.

