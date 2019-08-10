Jammu: Schools in the city, which were closed as a precautionary measure before the special status of J&K was revoked by the Modi government, have reopened from today.

Jammu district Deputy Magistrate Sushma Chauhan had informed yesterday that all school and colleges will open from Saturday, August 10.

“The order No DCJ/PS/2019/376-407 dated 05-08-2019 issued under Section 144 CrPC within Municipal Limits of Jammu District is hereby withdrawn. Further, all the schools, colleges and academic institutions closed may resume their functioning from 10-08-2019 normally”, read an order from District Magistrate Sushma Chauhan.

The Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, Muneer Khan said that situation is normal in the Valley. “In Jammu, the situation is normal. In Kashmir, everything is under control. All steps necessary to maintain law and order will be taken,” he said.

Governor Satya Pal Malik, on the situation of Kashmir, emphasized that PM Modi’s address to the nation on Friday has had a calming effect and the situation was peaceful.

He also assured that there is no dearth of essential supplies in the state and special arrangements have been made for the festival.

“For Eid, 2.5 lakh sheep/goat and 30 lakh poultry have been arranged. We have two months stock of ration. There is sufficient stock of petrol, diesel and regular supply for LPG,” said Malik.