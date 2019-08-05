New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday announced revocation of Article 370 – that provides special status to the residents of Jammu and Kashmir. As soon as Shah proposed the resolution to revoke Article 370, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad vehemently opposed it calling it “misadventure” by the government.



Take a look at How Things Unfolded in Rajya Sabha Today

1. Home Minister Amit Shah tabled his proposal announcing that Article 370, which grants special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir is to be scrapped. “Under the umbrella of Article 370 three families looted J&K for yrs. Leader of Opposition (GN Azad) said Article 370 connected J&K to India, it’s not true. Maharaja Hari Singh signed J&K Instrument of Accession on 27 Oct 1947, Article 370 came in 1954,” said Shah.

2. The Home Minister proposed a Reorganisation Bill for Jammu and Kashmir as he announced the government’s decision to bifurcate the state into Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

3. Jammu and Kashmir will no longer remain a state. Kashmir will become a union territory (UT) with Legislature, like Delhi and Pondicherry. At the same time, Ladakh will be separated as a UT without legislature, like Chandigarh.

4. Shah said that two Lt Governors have been proposed, one for Jammu and Kashmir and one for Ladakh.

5. The opposition MPs created uproar in the Parliament condemning the government’s move. “We stand by the constitution of India. Hum Hindustan ke samvidhaan ki raksha ke liye jaan ki baazi laga denge, but today BJP has murdered constitution,” said Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.

6. PDP’s RS MPs Nazir Ahmad Laway&MM Fayaz protest in Parliament premises after resolution revoking Article 370 from J&K moved by HM in Rajya Sabha; The 2 PDP MPs were asked to go out of the House after they attempted to tear the constitution. MM Fayaz also tore his kurta in protest.

Meanwhile, former CM and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti slammed the government over its decision to scrap Article 370. “Today marks the darkest day in Indian democracy,” tweeted Mufti.

In a series of tweets, the PDP chief blamed the ruling party of “terrorising its people” and said that the decision will have catastrophic consequences in the subcontinent.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were unable to attend the Rajya Sabha debate owing to the midnight curfew in the state. The two leaders were placed under house arrest from Sunday midnight.