New Delhi: Pakistan on Monday joined Jammu & Kashmir leaders in condemning the Narendra Modi government’s move to revoke the Article 370, which granted “special status” to the state. In a statement, issued hours after Home Minister Amit Shah’s announcement, the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs termed the Kashmir dispute “international” and called itself a party to the same.

It further said that it will exercise all possible options to counter India’s “illegal steps” and also “reaffirmed its abiding commitment to the Kashmir cause”.

The statement comes amid hostilities between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, triggered by India moving its paramilitary troops to the border state July-end. Clashes between the two armies have taken place on the LoC, with the Pakistan Army even accusing India of using “cluster bombs” on residents of Neelum Valley, an allegation denied vehemently by the latter. The Indian Army, on the other hand, claimed to have foiled a Pakistani BAT attack; the claim, however, was refuted by Pakistan. This latest round of hostilities comes just months after February’s Pulwama suicide attack and the subsequent Balakot airstrikes by the IAF.

Former Jammu & Kashmir chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, both of whom are under house arrest, have come out strongly against the withdrawal of Article 370. While the former, in a statement, called the move an “act of aggression against the people of the state”, the latter called Monday the “darkest day in Indian democracy”.

The now-removed Article 370 granted “special status” to Jammu & Kashmir such that laws applicable to the rest of the country were not applicable to the residents of the state. It also barred non-Jammu & Kashmir residents from purchasing land or property in the state, perhaps the most controversial provision in the article.

Also announced today was the bifurcation of Jammu & Kashmir into two separate union territories: Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh.