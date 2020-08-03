New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has ordered a strict curfew in Srinagar district on August 4 and 5 as the union territory marks one year of its formation as well as the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, that granted the erstwhile state a special status. Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir: Missing Jawan in Kulgam District May be Kidnapped by Terrorists, Says Army

Imposing Section 144 of the CrPC, the Srinagar district magistrate said that they received information that several "separatists and Pakistan-sponsored groups" were planning to observe August 5 as "Black Day", adding that "protests are not ruled out".

The curfew is applicable across the Kashmir Valley, barring only medical emergencies and movement of staff on Covid-19 duty with valid pass/card.

The order added that the restriction on movement and assembly of people was already in place in view of the coronavirus pandemic and a curfew has been imposed to “prevent such violence and loss of life/property”.

“These restrictions come into force with immediate effect & remain in force on 4th & 5th August,” the Srinagar DM stated.

Sharing the order on his Twitter, Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah made a snide remark at the administration saying “preparations start a full 24 hours earlier this year compared to 2019”.

Abdullah was released on March 11 after spending nearly eight months in detention from the night before the revocation of Article 370. Meanwhile, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti continues to be under detention after she was booked with the stringent Public Safety Act for three more months.