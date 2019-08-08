New Delhi: With Article 370 now revoked, there have been several speculations regarding its applicability and scope in Jammu & Kashmir. One of the major questions has been regarding the purchase of land by the non-locals. So, with no special status protecting the Valley, will it be this easy for anyone to buy a piece of land there?

Turns out that there might be a twist in the tale, after all.

What is the buzz?

Reports have emerged that the Centre might put in the domicile provision to protect rights of citizens of the now-Union Territory. These got credence when senior J&K BJP leader and former deputy Chief Minister, Nirmal Singh, told media that the state unit had already given suggestion to the Centre and the same was under consideration.

What is the connection between the scrapping of Article 370 and possible Domicile requirement?

There have been apprehensions that with the article no longer active, non-locals might rush to purchase land in the state. It is in order to regulate this, that the suggestion to implement domicile law has been made.

What is ‘Domicile’?

Ín this context, ‘domicile’, as explained by Singh, means that anybody wanting to buy land or be eligible for jobs in Jammu and Kashmir should have lived there for a certain period of time. The J&K domicile model, if implemented, is likely to be on the lines of Himachal Pradesh and some other states.

Has there been any indication that non-locals are rushing to buy land in Kashmir?

There have been no indications, as such. However, immediately in the aftermath of the announcement of the article being scrapped, there was a flood of jokes on social media about price of property in Kashmir. In recent days, a fake SMS of land being available at Lal Chowk Road in Srinagar has been doing the rounds on social media.

Further, there have been reports of govt looking to organise an investors’ summit in Srinagar in October. Several big players like ITC, Tatas etc. have been approached to participate in the same. Renowned banker Uday Kotak is among leading voices from the world of business to have backed the idea to hold the summit.

While the summit might turn out to be beneficial for the Valley, such developments, for now, are only likely to fuel anxiety among the locals.