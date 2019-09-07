New Delhi: A restaurant in Connaught Place has introduced an ‘Article 370’ thali for the residents of Jammu and Kashmir. Ardor 2.1 — famous for introducing interesting dishes — is also offering Rs 370 discount on its super-sized thali that offers flavours from nearly all the states.

The veg thali costs Rs 2,370 and non-veg thali costs Rs 2,669 (taxes extra). The veg menu from Jammu and Kashmir includes Kashmiri pulao, Khameer ki roti, Nadru ki shami, dum aalo and kahwa. The non-veg has Kashmiri pulao, Khameer ki roti, Nadru ki shami, rogan josh and kahwa.

This comes a month after the Narendra Modi-led government abrogate Article 370 (which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir) and bifurcate the state into two Union Territories -J&K, Ladakh.

However, this is not the first time the food outlet has introduced such off-beat thali. In the past, it had introdued Modi Ji 56-inch Thali, Baahubali Pitcher (which is said to be country’s argest thali with an overall weight of 13 kg) and had taken the social media platforms by storm.

Earlier, the restaurant had introduced an election-special thali, called the ‘United India Thali’ to celebrate the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

