New York: Amid tense situation and increased security in Kashmir after Article 370 was scrapped, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) was urged all the parties to exercise restraint stating that they are aware of the increased military activity along the Line of Control (LoC).

“We are following with concern the tense situation in the region, we are aware of reports of restrictions on the Indian side of Kashmir, we urge all parties to exercise restraint,” said Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General.

“Over the past few days, the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) has observed and reported an increase in military activity along the Line of Control,” said Dujarric.

Yesterday, Pakistan condemned India’s historic move to scrap the provisions of Article 370 that conferred special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, issued hours after Home Minister Amit Shah’s announcement about the resolution amend the provisions of Article 370, the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs termed the Kashmir dispute “international” and called itself a party to the same.

Meanwhile, senior opposition leaders in Jammu and Kashmir were detained on Monday. The list includes former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah, Farooq Abdullah, Shah Faesal, Yousuf Tarigami and Usman Majid.

People’s Conference chairman and former BJP ally, Sajjad Lone, along with Imran Ansari were also taken into custody later on Monday.