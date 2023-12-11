Home

Article 370 Verdict LIVE Updates: Supreme Court Judgement On Pleas Challenging Abrogation At 10:30 AM TODAY

Article 370 Verdict LIVE Updates: Supreme Court Judgement On Pleas Challenging Abrogation At 10:30 AM TODAY

The Supreme Court will deliver its final verdict on the batch of pleas challenging the Abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. The verdict by the five-judge Constitution Bench was reserved on September 5, 2023 and will be announced today.

New Delhi: The country is waiting for a huge judgement by the Supreme Court of India, on the batch of petitions challenging the Abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu Kashmir. A five-judge Supreme Court Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud hear the petitions for 16 days and then reserved the final judgement on September 5, 2023 which will be finally announced today. The five-judge bench included Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice BR Gavai and Justice Surya Kant apart from CJI DY Chandrachud. Attorney General R Venkatramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for Centre and Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal appeared on behalf of the petitioners. Read more for all live updates as the apex court delivers a ‘milestone’ verdict..

