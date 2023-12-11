Article 370: SC Says Assembly Election In J&K By September 2024, Statehood To Be Restored Soon

Top Recommended Stories

Updated: December 11, 2023 12:00 PM IST

By Joy Pillai

Article 370 Verdict: Supreme Court Directs EC To Hold Elections In Jammu And Kashmir By September 2024
Supreme Court upholds abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir constitutionally valid, asks Election Commission of India to conduct elections to the Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir by 30 September 2024.

