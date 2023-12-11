Article 370: SC Says Assembly Election In J&K By September 2024, Statehood To Be Restored Soon

Supreme Court upholds abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir constitutionally valid, asks Election Commission of India to conduct elections to the Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir by 30 September 2024.

Supreme Court upholds abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir constitutionally valid, asks Election Commission of India to conduct elections to the Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir by 30 September 2024 pic.twitter.com/ucpOwGTvm9 — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2023 Trending Now