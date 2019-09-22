New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday likened Article 370 and 35A, that granted Kashmiris special privileges under the Indian constitution, to a “cancerous wound”, saying “it bloodied our piece of heart and the heaven on this earth – our Kashmir.” Furthermore, Singh asserted that the provisions, that were on August 5 struck down by the Centre, birthed terrorism in the Valley.

He then went on to attack Pakistan, blaming it for propagating terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

“As far as Article 370 is concerned, it was a ‘nasoor‘ (cancerous wound) in the Constitution which bloodied our piece of heart and the heaven on this earth – our Kashmir,” Rajnath Singh said in Patna.

“The biggest cause which gave birth to terrorism in Kashmir are Article 370 and Article 35A. This terrorism bloodied Kashmir. Let’s see how much courage does Pakistan have. How many terrorists will it produce?” he added.

The Defence Minister warned Pakistan against “repeating mistakes of 1965 and 1971”. Upping the ante against Islamabad, he added that human rights were being violated on Pakistan’s soil and the country ran the risk of getting “dismantled” on account of it.

“If they (Pak) repeat it, then they should think what will become of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir…Human rights violations are committed against Balochs & Pashtuns there. If it continues, no power will be able to protect Pak from getting further divided into pieces.”

Singh said that Centre’s decision to revoke Article 370, in a bid to reduce terrorism in the valley, is working. “You can see they’re already getting discouraged. Pak PM comes to PoK&says ‘countrymen don’t go to India-Pak border’. I said it’s good because if they do, they’ll not be able to go back to Pakistan. They should not commit the mistake of repeating 1965 and 1971,” he said.

Heaping praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajnath said, “Everyone dreams. People say that they dream but it doesn’t become a reality but our PM Narendra Modi did it and showed that we dream too but we dream with eyes wide open. Therefore our dream became a reality.”