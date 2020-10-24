New Delhi: The revocation of Article 370 was done constitutionally and that it will not be restored, the BJP said on Saturday while accusing PDP president Mehbooba Mufti of “disrespecting” the Indian flag. Also Read - 'Unlike UP...': Rahul Gandhi Hits Out At BJP Over 'Gandhis Don't Care' Comment

Her comments that she will not hold the tricolour till the Kashmiri flag is restored is "downright denunciation" of the national flag's sanctity, senior BJP leader and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

Mehbooba Mufti had Friday said that she was not interested in contesting elections or holding the tricolour, the national flag, till the constitutional changes enforced on August 5 last year were rolled back. She said she would hold the tricolour only when the separate flag of the erstwhile state is restored.

The minister also attacked other opposition parties for keeping mum on her remarks showing serious disrespect to the national flag, even as they criticise the saffron party at the “slightest of issues”. “This is hypocrisy and double standard,” Prasad said.

He went on to list out developments in the Union Territory that followed after revocation of the Article 370. He said the weaker sections of society, like SCs, STs, OBCs and women, enjoying the same rights that they do in the rest of the country. People participated in local polls in Jammu and Kashmir with joy and happiness, he said.

“Some people and families who used to rule with impunity and without accountability are going to have problems,” Prasad said.