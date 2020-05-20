New Delhi: A day after Nepal government released a new map that includes parts of Indian territory, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday said that the artificial enlargement of territorial claims will not be accepted by India. Also Read - Nepal Blames India For COVID-19 Spread, Says Indian Virus More Lethal Than Chinese And Italian

Issuing a statement, the MEA hoped that the Nepalese leadership will create a positive atmosphere for dialogue to resolve outstanding boundary issues.

"We urge the Nepal government to refrain from unjustified cartographic assertion and respect India's sovereignty, territorial integrity," the MEA said.

The MEA also said that the release of new map by Nepal is contrary to bilateral understanding to resolve outstanding boundary issues through talks.

“The unilateral act is not based on historical facts and evidence,” the MEA said, adding, “Nepal is well aware of India’s consistent position on this matter and we urge Nepal government to refrain from such unjustified cartographic assertion.”

The reaction from India came after the Nepal government released a revised political and administrative map showing Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani under its territory.

On Tuesday, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said these areas belong to the country and vowed to reclaim them from India through political and diplomatic efforts.

Holding a televised press conference, Nepal’s Land Reforms Minister Padma Aryal unveiled the new map of his country.

On the other hand, Oli, while addressing the Parliament on Tuesday, said the territories belong to Nepal but India has made it a disputed area by keeping its Army there.

During the Cabinet meeting, Oli endorsed the new map incorporating Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura as territories of Nepal.