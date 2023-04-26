Home

News

India

Artificial Intelligence Helps Improve Predictability Of Indian Summer Monsoons

Artificial Intelligence Helps Improve Predictability Of Indian Summer Monsoons

The new algorithm indicates that the potential skill of ISMR is maximum (0.87, highest being 1.0) 18-months before the ISMR season.

At any lead month, the predictability of the annual variability of ISMR depends on the degree of regularities in the annual variability of its drivers. (Image: freepik)

New Delhi: A newly devised algorithm powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) can help increase the predictability of the Indian Summer Monsoons (ISMR) 18 months ahead of the season. The algorithm called predictor discovery algorithm (PDA) made using a single ocean-related variable could facilitate skillful forecast of the ISMR in time for making effective agricultural and other economic plans for the country.

While researchers have well established the scientific basis for ISMR predictability and made significant advances over the past century in understanding the variability and predictability of ISMR, the skillful prediction of ISMR even one month in advance has remained a major challenge. Neither the potential (theoretically possible) skill (correlation between the predicted and observed ISMR) and the actual skill of ISMR forecast are available at longer lead times–6, 12, 18, 24- months ahead of the season.

You may like to read

Traditionally, researchers select a predictor of ISMR based on the maximum correlation of an atmospheric or oceanic variable with ISMR over a region of the globe. Such technique restricts in the realization of the true potential predictability of ISMR as it accounts for one predictor over a particular region at a time.

Scientists at the Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST), Guwahati, an autonomous institute of DST along with their collaborators have found that the widely used sea surface temperature (SST) is inadequate for calculation of long-lead prediction of ISMR. This, they found was because the potential skill of ISMR estimated by the predictor discovery algorithm (PDA) using SST-based predictors was low at all the lead months.

The new algorithm indicates that the potential skill of ISMR is maximum (0.87, highest being 1.0) 18-months before the ISMR season. At any lead month, the predictability of the annual variability of ISMR depends on the degree of regularities in the annual variability of its drivers.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.