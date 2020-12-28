New Delhi: On the birth anniversary of former finance minister and late BJP leader Arun Jaitley, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to him saying that Jaitley’s warm personality, intellect, legal acumen and wit are missed by all those he closely interacted with. Also Read - Late Arun Jaitley's Son Rohan Files Nomination For DDCA President's Post

Other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders also remembered the former FM who for many years remained the most articulate party voice on a gamut of issues and was considered one of its sharpest political minds.

Born on December 28, 1952, Arun Jaitley died in August last year.

“Remembering my friend, Arun Jaitley Ji on his birth anniversary. His warm personality, intellect, legal acumen and wit are missed by all those he closely interacted with. He worked tirelessly for India’s progress,” PM Modi tweeted.

Home Minister Amit Shah in his tributes said Arun Jaitley was an outstanding parliamentarian whose knowledge and insights had very few parallels.

“He made a lasting contribution to Indian polity and served the nation with great passion & devotion. My heartfelt tributes,” he said.

BJP chief JP Nadda said Arun Jaitley will be remembered as an articulate orator and capable strategist.

Defence Miniser Rajnath Singh said remembering Arun Jaitley’s contribution to India’s public life and his role in strengthening the party will always be remembered.

